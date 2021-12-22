Liverpool Vs. Leicester City: Score, Highlights Of Carabao Cup Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Liverpool advanced to the Carabao Cup semifinals Wednesday with a penalty shootout victory over Leicester City after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

A Jamie Vardy double inside the opening 13 minutes gave the Foxes command of the quarterfinal game at Anfield, and though Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?s clinical conversion soon halved the deficit, James Maddison netted from long range to give the away team a strong half-time lead.

LIVERPOOL RIGHT BACK IN IT



The Reds kept pushing for a way back into the contest and Diogo Jota’s strike midway through the second period set up a grandstand finale that was sealed when Takumi Minamino found the target with almost the last touch.

Caoimhin Kelleher made two saves in the subsequent spot-kicks, allowing Jota to seal Liverpool?s progress into the semifinals in dramatic fashion.