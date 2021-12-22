Liverpool Vs. Leicester City: Score, Highlights Of Carabao Cup Game

Here's how the Reds advanced to the Carabao Cup semifinals

by

Liverpool advanced to the Carabao Cup semifinals Wednesday with a penalty shootout victory over Leicester City after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

A Jamie Vardy double inside the opening 13 minutes gave the Foxes command of the quarterfinal game at Anfield, and though Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?s clinical conversion soon halved the deficit, James Maddison netted from long range to give the away team a strong half-time lead.

The Reds kept pushing for a way back into the contest and Diogo Jota’s strike midway through the second period set up a grandstand finale that was sealed when Takumi Minamino found the target with almost the last touch.

Caoimhin Kelleher made two saves in the subsequent spot-kicks, allowing Jota to seal Liverpool?s progress into the semifinals in dramatic fashion.

Click to read more about Liverpool-Leicester City >>

More Liverpool:

Liverpool Vs. Leicester City: Score, Highlights Of Carabao Cup Game
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons
Previous Article

Micah Parsons Fires Back At Tom Brady’s Comments On Defensive Hits
New England Revolution defenseman Omar Gonzalez
Next Article

Revolution Ink Deal With MLS Legend, Defenseman Omar Gonzalez

Picked For You

Related