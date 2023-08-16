Liverpool needed depth at defensive midfield after losing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Pro League clubs, and it might get it Wednesday.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein and insider Fabrizio Romano reported Liverpool submitted a bid to talk to Stuttgart captain Wataru Endo, who is traveling to Merseyside to complete the transfer.

The pursuit of the 30-year-old Japanese midfielder came after Chelsea reportedly signed Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, who The Reds reportedly were linked to in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool drew 1-1 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, and while Alexis Mac Allister and Trent Alexander-Arnold can play the No. 6 role, Jürgen Klopp’s side likely could use more depth at the position, especially as it aims for a top-four finish this season.

Endo signed with Stuttgart in the summer of 2020 from Belgian Pro League side Sint-Truide. He played 2,922 minutes for the German side last season, which was the second-most among midfielders. Endo scored five goals and tallied four assists in 33 Bundesliga matches last season.

Liverpool aims to win its first match of the Premier League campaign when it takes on Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.