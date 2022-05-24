Premier League Odds: Man City, Liverpool Overwhelming Title Favorites The Premier League lines undoubtedly will move from these opening prices by Marcus Kwesi O'Mard 58 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

After a thrilling end to the Premier League season, bettors now can set their sights on the 2022-23 campaign.

DraftKings Sportsbook has pegged Manchester City and Liverpool as the overwhelming favorites to win next season’s Premier League title. The teams finished first and second, respectively, in 2021-22, and oddsmakers suggest they’ll lead a two-horse race next term, with Manchester City’s title lines opening at -165 and Liverpool’s starting at +200.

The Citizens earned 93 points in the recently-completed season, and the Red racked up 92. Third-place Chelsea had 74, while fourth-place Tottenham had 71, and fifth-place Arsenal amassed 69.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham lead the list of outsiders, with their respective odds set at +1400, +2200 and +2500.

Bettors looking to hit a huge payday on a long-shot Premier League title winner might consider wagering on Arsenal (+4000) or cash-rich Newcastle (+6500).

The 2022-23 Premier League season will begin Aug. 6.

The next two-plus months will feature a host of personnel moves, which undoubtedly will impact Premier League betting prices. It’s probably worth watching how these numbers move in the coming weeks before making any moves in the betting market.