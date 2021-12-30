Mac Jones Must Regain Chemistry With This Key Patriots Pass-Catcher

NESN Logo Sign In

Hunter Henry has been one of Mac Jones’ most reliable targets this season. But on Sunday, the two struggled to connect.

Jones targeted Henry six times in the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium, but the tight end finished with just one catch for 9 yards. On multiple passes, including one late in the first half that would have resulted in a 20-plus-yard gain, Jones and Henry appeared out of sync, the quarterback seemingly expecting a different route or angle.

Henry addressed this lack of synergy Thursday in a video conference, saying he was unhappy with his performance.

“I think we collectively just didn’t play a great game,” Henry said. “I didn’t play a great game. I know where was other people that said the same. I know I need to be better. I need to be better for this team.”

Henry’s lone catch didn’t come until three minutes into the fourth quarter. Bills safety Jordan Poyer told reporters after the game that neutralizing him and cutting off Jones’ safety value was a point of emphasis for Buffalo’s defense.

“We knew he was a top target and knew that Mac liked to get him the football,” Poyer said, “so we were just … taking away his routes and forcing Mac to look elsewhere.”

With Henry a non-factor, starting receiver Nelson Agholor sidelined with a concussion and wideout Kendrick Bourne limited after a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Jones endured his worst passing performance as a pro, going 14-for-23 for 145 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.