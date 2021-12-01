Why Mac Jones Leads Our NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year Rankings

NESN Logo Sign In

At this point, the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year Award might be Mac Jones’ to lose.

(On the defensive side, the same probably can be said for Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.)

That’s not to say Jones has been the clear-cut top offensive rookie this season. You could make compelling cases for Los Angeles Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater and Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey. However, since the award’s inception in 1967, only quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs have taken home the hardware.

But the New England Patriots quarterback, who was taken with the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, would deserve the award if the season ended after Week 12.

Jones has led the Patriots to six straight wins and an 8-4 record. The Alabama product has completed 70.3% of his passes for 2,850 yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with eight interceptions. He currently is the seventh-ranked signal-caller at Pro Football Focus, sandwiched between Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers.

Consider this: Jones’ “worst” game of the season was a 310-yard, two-touchdown and zero-interception effort in New England’s 36-13 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. That’s an absurdly high floor for a rookie quarterback.

He also benefits from circumstances, both his own (New England is an ideal landing spot for a rookie quarterback) and those of his peers.