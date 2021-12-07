Why Didn’t Mac Jones Talk To Peyton Manning? Patriots QB Explains

NESN Logo Sign In

Peyton Manning likes to speak with each starting quarterback before his Monday night “ManningCasts” on ESPN2. But the Pro Football Hall of Famer’s attempt to chat with New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones proved unsuccessful.

During the Patriots’ 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills, Manning said on ESPN2 that New England “denied” his request for a phone call with Jones. Manning viewed this as Bill Belichick wanting to “protect” his young QB and limit his “off-the-field distractions,” which he said he understood.

One day later, Jones was asked on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria” why he didn’t talk with Manning ahead of his “Monday Night Football” debut.

“I mean, I texted him or whatever,” Jones replied. “I’m not going to get into details, but I think we were just trying to focus on the game, and the Patriots do a great job of just helping me be focused on what I need to be focused on. I always liked that in college, too.”

Jones’ college coach was Belichick’s longtime friend Nick Saban, so those similarities are unsurprising. The 23-year-old made clear that he doesn’t have any personal issue with Manning.

“I’ve talked to him and his family. They’re great people,” Jones said. “I’ve been in contact with them throughout the whole process. Even with (Peyton and Eli’s father) Archie, too. He’s been a great resource to me.”

Manning said the Indianapolis Colts took a similar approach when he was a highly touted NFL rookie.