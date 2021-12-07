Patrice Bergeron Cracks Joke About Modeling Career After Broken Nose

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron broke his nose against the Nashville Predators but didn’t want to miss any time to have it reset.

Now that the Boston Bruins had a few days off between games, he was able to do just that.

Bergeron missed Monday’s practice to take care of his nose. He returned Tuesday sporting a full face shield on the ice. The center said he’s “feeling good” and “ready to go” for the Bruins’ three-game Canadian road trip.

“I’m feeling good, ready to go,” he told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena. “No issues.”

Bergeron is no stranger to having his nose broken, so it hopefully won’t be an issue as it fully heals.

“A good six, seven times probably,” Bergeron said of how many times he’s suffered a broken nose. “It’s been going on for a while.”

The 36-year-old typically is a positive person, and he continued to showcase that side of him with a little joke.