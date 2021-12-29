Mac Jones, Trevor Lawrence Share Mutual Respect Before Week 17 Clash

NESN Logo Sign In

Two rookie quarterbacks will take center stage Sunday as Mac Jones and the New England Patriots welcome Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars to Gillette Stadium for a Week 17 clash.

Both Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and Jones, the NFL’s most successful freshman, share mutual respect dating back to their days as prospects, along with a mutual connection and their professional careers.

“I followed his journey,” Lawrence said of Jones on Wednesday, per the Jaguars. “We’ve kinda been aligned. He’s a year older than me but still kind of have gone through things at the same time. So kept up with him. When I met him he was a great guy.

“It’s been cool to see his success this year. Obviously they’re doing a really good job,” Lawrence added.

Jones said much of the same.

“I’ve known Trevor going back to high school, some camps, and stuff like that,” Jones told reporters Wednesday, per the Patriots. “He’s a great quarterback. He’s a great person. I know he’s a great leader. Obviously, we’re both rookies and we’re learning along the way together, but it is fun to watch the crossover tape and see how well he’s been doing and all that.”

Jones, though, has been more productive in his first 15 games. He’s completed 62.2% of his passes while recording 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Jones has thrown for 3,313 yards in those 15 games.