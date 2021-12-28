Is Mac Jones Hitting Rookie Wall For Patriots? Josh McDaniels Weighs In

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones’ impressive rookie season has taken a downward turn in recent weeks, but Josh McDaniels says he has “no concern” about the New England Patriots’ young quarterback.

Two days after Jones endured arguably the worst outing of his NFL career in a 33-21 home loss to the Buffalo Bills, McDaniels dismissed the idea that he could be hitting a late-season rookie wall.

“He’s doing fine,” the Patriots offensive coordinator said in a video conference. “No concern on that. Each rookie kind of handles that differently. There’s always a stretch during the course of the middle of the season that’s a little bit new to him, because when you count the preseason games, preseason work, starting in July, usually that happens somewhere towards the end of October, middle of November — somewhere in there. But he’s gotten through that. He understands what he needs to do.”

Jones started a total of 17 games in his college career at Alabama. The first-round draft pick already has made 16 starts this season, plus three preseason appearances, with two regular season games and the playoffs still to come. His latest starts have lacked the crispness and accuracy that made him the front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, Jones posted an impressive stat line (23 of 32, 310 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions) but missed several red-zone throws and earned his lowest Pro Football Focus grade of the season to that point. Then, after attempting just three passes in a windswept Week 13 in Buffalo, Jones struggled in back-to-back losses to the Indianapolis Colts (two interceptions, including one near the goal line) and Bills (14 of 32, 145 yards, no touchdowns, two picks).

Those defeats featured two of Jones’ three lowest completion rates of the season, two of his four lowest passer ratings and two of his three multi-interception performances, though he led second-half comeback bids in both.

Over the first 12 weeks of the season, Jones’ PFF grade (84.0) ranked first among rookie quarterbacks and seventh among all QBs. Over the last four weeks, his 54.8 grade ranks fifth among rookies and 27th overall.