Marcus Smart Leads NBA In This Stat Even As Celtics’ Defense Struggles

The Boston Celtics’ defense hasn’t played up to par during their five-game West Coast trip, but there still are bright spots.

Boston’s defense has mightily struggled on the road trip allowing 121.2 points per game en route to a 1-3 record entering the squad’s Friday night tilt with the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

Although the Celtics’ defense hasn’t been what they’ve come to expect recently, point guard Marcus Smart still has been impressive on that end of the court and even leads the league in total steals with 55 and is tied with Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso for the league-lead in steals per game with 2.2.

If the season were to end today Smart would have a new career-high in steals per game. Smart’s current career-high is 1.8 which he accomplished during the 2018-19 season when he made his first of two straight All-NBA defensive first teams.

There’s still plenty of time left this season, but Smart’s making an early case to make another All-NBA defensive team.