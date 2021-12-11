Celtics’ Dennis Schröder Available Vs. Suns; Josh Richardson COVID-19 Update

NESN Logo Sign In

Dennis Schröder is in. Josh Richardson is out.

Schröder was a game-time decision entering the Boston Celtics’ game Friday against the Phoenix Suns due to soreness from an ankle sprain a few days ago. After testing it out pregame, he’s available to play.

Richardson, meanwhile, entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols the same day.

Ime Udoka didn’t offer much pregame — not even to say whether or not Richaradson tested positive for COVID-19 or was deemed a close contact. The team is unsure if Richardson will have to stay in Arizona for quarantine or head back to Boston early.

“This afternoon,” Udoka said of when Boston found out about Richardson’s status. “Just in the health and safety protocols. It’s really all we know, we’re waiting to hear back more.”

Jaylen Brown and Bruno Fernando also are unavailable, and the Suns will be without members of their core like Devin Booker as well.

The Celtics and Suns tip off at 10 p.m. ET.