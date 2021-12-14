Patrice Bergeron Admits Developments Around Olympics Are ‘Concerning’

NESN Logo Sign In

In an ideal world, most NHL players would go to the Olympics. And while the NHL is amenable to that, complications are mounting.

COVID-19 outbreaks are making their way through multiple NHL teams, and recent reports about COVID-19 guidelines seem to be scaring some players off — or at the very least giving them pause. Basically, if a player tests positive while in China, they would be subject to a 3-to-5-week quarantine. That would keep them away from their families and their teams during key moments of the season.

So, it’s a double-edged sword. Players who want to play on the biggest stage, but not necessarily at the expense of potentially putting their families or team at risk.

“First and foremost, I think for me the last two Olympics were special events and I have amazing memories of it and it’s something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life,” Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, who is a shoo-in for Team Canada, said Tuesday. “That’s one thing, as an athlete you want to compete against the best, and if you do have that opportunity, obviously, you want to represent your country. It is concerning when you hear about the 3-to-5 week quarantine, having to stay back and stay in China, so I think there are a lot of questions right now that need to be answered.

“As an athlete, I think you’re torn, because obviously you want to be there, and as I said, it’s the biggest sports event in the world. That being said, it’s a different situation and a different year, you want to make sure you have all the answers before you can really answer that question.”

The Bruins could have multiple representatives at the Olympics. Bruce Cassidy is on Canada’s coaching staff, and Bergeron and Brad Marchand are locks to make the team. Charlie McAvoy all but certainly will get the call for Team USA, while David Pastrnak already has been named to the Czech Republic team. There are some more distant options, like Linus Ullmark and Jakub Zboril, as well.

Chatter about if it’s the right idea to go appears to be ramping up in dressing rooms across the league.