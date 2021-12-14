VA Hero Of The Week | Jayson Tatum Leads Celtics To Win Over Bucks

Jayson Tatum exploded for 42 points in the win

Jayson Tatum scored a season-high 42 points in the Boston Celtics’ win Monday night. For that reason, he’s our VA Hero of the Week.

Leading the way for the Celtics in their 117-103 win over the second-place Milwaukee Bucks, Tatum scored 42 points with five rebounds, four assists and three steals. It was the eighth 40-plus-point game of Tatum’s career, tying him for fourth place in Celtics franchise history.

For more details on Tatum’s performance, check out the video above. You can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

