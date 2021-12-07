Patriots’ Adrian Phillips Seems To Share Positive Injury Update After Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Adrian Phillips might have avoided serious injury Monday night.

After exiting the New England Patriots’ 14-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter, Phillips shared what appeared to be a positive update on his Twitter account.

“THANK YOU GOD!!” the veteran safety tweeted.

THANK YOU GOD!! — Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) December 7, 2021

Phillips made multiple key plays in the victory, including a pair of third-down pass breakups against Bills tight end Dawson Knox. The second came in the end zone with just over two minutes remaining. Phillips suffered his injury on that play, receiving medical attention on the field.

Team trainers administered an ACL test on Phillips’ knee, per a report from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.

The #Patriots training staff did the ACL test on Adrian Phillips late in the 4th. Perhaps a good sign from this tweet a couple minutes ago… https://t.co/CIXQ2K4n0R — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 7, 2021

Phillips, who is in a contract year, has been one of the Patriots’ best defensive players this season. He entered Monday night as Pro Football Focus’s fifth-highest-graded safety, and his four interceptions rank second among Patriots defenders behind J.C. Jackson (seven).