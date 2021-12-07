Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Monday Night Victory Over Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

Despite Mac Jones attempting just three passes, the New England Patriots on Monday earned a 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. They now have won seven games in a row and bolstered their leads atop both the AFC East and the conference as a whole.

With high winds erasing any semblance of a normal football game, Jones completed two of his three pass attempts for 19 yards. Bills quarterback Josh Allen converted on 15 of 30 attempts for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Nick Folk was successful on his two field goal attempts, and safety/corner hybrid Myles Bryant came up with a key fourth-down pass breakup in the red zone on Buffalo’s final offensive possession.

New England improved to 9-4 with the victory while Buffalo dropped to 7-5 with the loss.

Each week, we’ll give you three studs and three duds for the Patriots, no matter how hard it might be to fill either category.

Here’s the Week 13 edition:

STUDS

Patriots running backs

Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris were absolutely sensational. Harris racked up 111 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown, on 10 carries before exiting with a hamstring injury, while Stevenson added 78 yards on 24 carries, but ran far better than the numbers indicate. This continues to be one of the best running back tandems in the NFL.