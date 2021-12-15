Patriots Biggest 2022 NFL Draft Need: ESPN Names Position To Upgrade

NESN Logo Sign In

If the next Patriots draft haul is as good as their last, New England might continue to improve.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Wednesday named cornerback as the position group the Patriots must boost via the 2022 NFL Draft. Although J.C. Jackson has been a shining star on for the stout New England defense, his uncertain future might force the Patriots to plan to rebuild their cornerback corps in the coming offseason.

“After trading Stephon Gilmore and with his replacement, J.C. Jackson, scheduled for unrestricted free agency, the Patriots should have cornerback high on their priority list,” Reiss wrote.

ESPN projects the Patriots will have the 29th overall pick in the first round. Whether they target or land a shutdown high-caliber cornerback remains to be seen.

Furthermore Reiss believes New England must continue to draft impact players in order to complete their ongoing rebuild.

“And from a big-picture standpoint, after hitting on several picks in the 2021 draft — led by quarterback Mac Jones, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and running back Rhamondre Stevenson — the team must continue to feed the pipeline as it rebounds from a few subpar drafts from prior years,” Reiss concluded.

The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28. It’s a long time from now, but not too far away to start considering potential courses of option.