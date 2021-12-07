Unfortunately, Patriots-Bills Game Didn’t Teach Us Much About Either Team

NESN Logo Sign In

Monday’s game between the Patriots and the Bills felt like the final lines in the 2008 film, “Burn After Reading.”

“What did we learn, Palmer?”

“I don’t know, sir.”

“I don’t (bleeping) know, either.”

Ahead of the Week 13 showdown, we looked forward to finally receiving answers to many lingering questions about New England and Buffalo: Have the Patriots truly established themselves as the beasts of the AFC East, or are the Bills the team to beat? Can Mac Jones perform well in cold weather? Has Josh Allen actually conquered Bill Belichick’s defense? Are the Patriots ready to win a tough, close primetime game on the road against an upper-echelon opponent?

Well, Monday’s wind-chilled, sub-freezing grinder at Highmark Stadium yielded no such insights. Instead, we got as many Nick Folk field goals as Jones completions (two), a combined 71 rush attempts, good-not-great play from Allen and in- and postgame meltdowns from Bills players and coaches. One punt went 15 yards; another went 71 yards. If you drank every time someone said “with” or “against” the “wind,” you probably called out of work Tuesday.

Ultimately, the Patriots earned a 14-10 win in a game that had stat geeks sifting through decades to find comparables. It was heavy on nostalgia but light on substance.

That’s not to say New England’s victory, which strengthened its leads atop the AFC East and conference standings, taught us nothing. We received further confirmation that Belichick’s Patriots are more well-coached than Sean McDermott’s Bills — in every sense. New England is more poised, more mature and more willing to do whatever is necessary to win than Buffalo. We learned that last Sunday’s run-stopping disaster against the Tennessee Titans was a one-off. With the Patriots’ game-winning blitz call on fourth down, we learned that Belichick still doesn’t believe Allen can keep his wits about him in a bit spot.

Also, we learned the Patriots don’t believe in Jones’ ability to air it out in swirling winds as much as the Bills do in Allen’s. Whether that’s a reflection of New England’s overall confidence in the rookie quarterback is for the Nick Wrights of the world to decide.