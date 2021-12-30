Patriots’ Brandon Bolden Opens Up About 2018 Cancer Battle, Recovery

“It was just one of those moments where I was messing with my son and my little brother about this, I actually looked in the mirror and I was like, ‘I?ve got my full face back,’ and that?s what made me go through the pictures and everything else. Just to show, like, I had cancer and I didn’t think I was going to play another down in the NFL.

“And here I am three years, going on four years, after having the surgery and still working strong. It was kind of one of those inspirational type deals for me, because that took a lot. It was a lot of naysay from doctors and everything else, and then I am here to prove people wrong and grow and get stronger.”

Following the surgery, Bolden said, he “lost the majority of function on the right side of (his) face and continued to play.”

“It was just my face, it wasn’t the rest of my body so I was OK with it,” he said.

Bolden said most of his younger teammates were unaware of his cancer battle, and that some fellow Patriots veterans likely had forgotten about it.

“I don’t ever talk about it,” he said. “I rarely talk about it. It never stopped me from doing anything. It didn’t hinder me from anything. It was just one of those things me and my family dealt with and just kept pushing and kept everything as normal as possible.”

A popular locker room figure and favorite of head coach Bill Belichick, Bolden spent the 2018 season with the Miami Dolphins before returning to New England in 2019. He opted out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19 concerns.

Primarily a special teamer throughout his career, Bolden has taken on a much larger offensive role this season. He’s replaced James White — who suffered a season-ending hip injury in Week 3 — as New England’s top third-down back, catching 37 passes for 364 yards and one touchdown and adding 176 rushing yards on 36 carries.