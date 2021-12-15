Patriots Offensive Lineman Lands On COVID-19 List Ahead Of Colts Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots now have three players on the COVID-19/reserve list.
New England on Wednesday added offensive lineman Yasir Durant, who joined tight end Dalton Keene and running back J.J. Taylor, who’s been on the list since Nov. 29. Durant landed on the list due to a positive COVID-19 test.
He was among 36 NFL players who were added to the COVID list Wednesday.
Take a look:
If Durant is vaccinated, he can return to the Patriots after producing two negative tests separated by 24 hours. If he’s unvaccinated, he faces a mandatory 10-day absence. Durant has appeared in six games this season for New England, starting one. He last played in the Week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
The Patriots will visit the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night.