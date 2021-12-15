Patriots Offensive Lineman Lands On COVID-19 List Ahead Of Colts Game

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots now have three players on the COVID-19/reserve list.

New England on Wednesday added offensive lineman Yasir Durant, who joined tight end Dalton Keene and running back J.J. Taylor, who’s been on the list since Nov. 29. Durant landed on the list due to a positive COVID-19 test.

He was among 36 NFL players who were added to the COVID list Wednesday.

Take a look:

Today?s NFL COVID-19 list additions in here. pic.twitter.com/fBxSFk01cz — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 15, 2021

NFL players placed on COVID-19 lists the past 3 days:



Monday: 36 (all positive)

Tuesday: 29 (28 positive)

Wednesday: 31 (30 positive)



The three biggest in-season numbers over two years of COVID protocols. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 15, 2021

If Durant is vaccinated, he can return to the Patriots after producing two negative tests separated by 24 hours. If he’s unvaccinated, he faces a mandatory 10-day absence. Durant has appeared in six games this season for New England, starting one. He last played in the Week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.