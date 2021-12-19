Ime Udoka Gives Positive Injury Update On Celtics’ Romeo Langford

NESN Logo Sign In

It has been a tough couple of weeks for the Boston Celtics, but they got some good news Saturday.

Romeo Langford left Friday night’s loss to the Golden State Warriors with neck pain after landing hard, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll miss much time.

Boston head coach Ime Udoka gave an update on Langford’s neck injury Saturday before the squad’s clash with the New York Knicks at TD Garden.

“He’s out tonight,” Udoka told reporters. “He took that hard hit and has quite a bit of soreness in his neck and stiffness. He just won’t be available tonight, but don’t think it’s anything long term or past a day or two. Another day or two.”

The Celtics’ depth certainly is being tested right now, with just 10 guys available for their bout with the Knicks due to a mixture of injuries and COVID-19. But at least Langford should make his way back soon.

Langford filled in the starting lineup against the Warriors in Al Horford’s spot (COVID-19 protocol) and was replaced by Aaron Nesmith on Saturday night against New York.