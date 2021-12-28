Patriots COVID Updates: Latest On Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was able to return to the New England Patriots less than a week after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Patriots are hoping linebackers Matthew Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley can follow that same timeline.
Inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo said Tuesday that he’s hopeful Judon and Bentley will be able to return in time for this Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday following positive tests.
“Hopefully, we get those guys back, but we’ve just got to treat it as an injury,” Mayo said.
Mayo’s comments seemed to indicate Judon and Bentley both are vaccinated, as unvaccinated players who test positive must be away from the team for a minimum of 10 days. (UPDATE: The NFL on Tuesday officially reduced this mandatory quarantine period to five days.) Players who are vaxxed and asymptomatic can return much more quickly if they meet the NFL’s recently revamped return-to-play criteria.
If Judon and Bentley are not cleared in time to play Sunday, the Patriots would be forced to replace two important members of their defensive front seven.
Judon has been arguably New England’s best player at any position this season, a Pro Bowl edge rusher who’s matched the Belichick-era franchise record with 12 1/2 sacks and trails only safety Devin McCourty and cornerback J.C. Jackson in defensive snaps played. Bentley is in the midst of his best season as a pro, leading all Patriots defenders in tackles and starting all 14 games in which he’s played.
Mayo said the Patriots could alter their defensive scheme if one or both is unavailable.
“We still have guys in our room that played a lot of ball,” the coach said. “And I would also say, you either can replace people with another person, or you can replace it through scheme. So we’re still going through that process right now — who do we want to put out on the field, what the game plan is for this week. But at the end of the day, the guys that are out there, they’ll be ready to go.”
Versatile veteran Jamie Collins likely would take on a larger role if Judon and/or Bentley are unavailable, as would Dont’a Hightower, who played a season-low 52% of snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Losing Judon also could force the Patriots to give snaps to lesser-used edge rushers Josh Uche and Chase Winovich.
Uche played just seven defensive snaps against Buffalo in his return from injured reserve and hasn’t seen a snap rate above 30% since Week 8. Winovich has totaled 18 defensive snaps over his last seven appearances and only played on special teams in the last three games. (UPDATE: Uche also was placed on the COVID list Tuesday.)
There’s also no guarantee Judon or Bentley would see a full workload if either is activated this week. Bourne missed all three practices a week ago after testing positive for COVID, and though he was cleared to play against Buffalo, he was on the field for just 47% of offensive snaps even with starter Nelson Agholor sidelined with a concussion.
Judon has not been his usual disruptive self during New England’s current losing skid, notching just one quarterback pressure and no sacks, QB hits or tackles for loss in each of the last two games.
The Patriots also reportedly are expected to place backup quarterback Brian Hoyer on the COVID list Tuesday.