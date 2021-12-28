Patriots COVID Updates: Latest On Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley

NESN Logo Sign In

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was able to return to the New England Patriots less than a week after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Patriots are hoping linebackers Matthew Judon and Ja’Whaun Bentley can follow that same timeline.

Inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo said Tuesday that he’s hopeful Judon and Bentley will be able to return in time for this Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday following positive tests.

“Hopefully, we get those guys back, but we’ve just got to treat it as an injury,” Mayo said.

Mayo’s comments seemed to indicate Judon and Bentley both are vaccinated, as unvaccinated players who test positive must be away from the team for a minimum of 10 days. (UPDATE: The NFL on Tuesday officially reduced this mandatory quarantine period to five days.) Players who are vaxxed and asymptomatic can return much more quickly if they meet the NFL’s recently revamped return-to-play criteria.

If Judon and Bentley are not cleared in time to play Sunday, the Patriots would be forced to replace two important members of their defensive front seven.

Judon has been arguably New England’s best player at any position this season, a Pro Bowl edge rusher who’s matched the Belichick-era franchise record with 12 1/2 sacks and trails only safety Devin McCourty and cornerback J.C. Jackson in defensive snaps played. Bentley is in the midst of his best season as a pro, leading all Patriots defenders in tackles and starting all 14 games in which he’s played.