Could Potential Carson Wentz Absence Help Lift Frank Reich To Coach Of Year?

Frank Reich has been on a surge through the Coach of the Year betting boards with the Indianapolis Colts winning eight of their last 10 games, including consecutive victories over the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.

Reich, who was higher than 20-to-1 as of Nov. 29, now is listed at 3-to-1 to win the end-of-year honor, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Those holding Reich tickets may have just been sent a very helpful (or very hurtful) development with the Colts placing quarterback Carson Wentz on that COVID list Tuesday. The potential of Wentz missing time — he hasn’t been ruled out yet, but has previously confirmed he’s unvaccinated — could directly benefit those who have Coach of the Year tickets on Reich.

How so? Well, while the Colts undoubtedly are a run-first team behind an impressive offensive line and the league’s leading rusher in Jonathan Taylor, earning a win (or two?) with a backup quarterback is not easy in the NFL. If Reich does so, especially at the time of season we’re currently in, there will be voters who weigh that quite heavily.

Of course, on the opposite side of that, if the Colts play without Wentz in Week 17 against the Las Vegas Raiders and get beat, well, Reich could drop back from his current 3-to-1 standing. Green Bay Packers head coach Matt Lafleur currently is the favorite to win Coach of he Year at +175 with Patriots coach Bill Belichick at +750.

The Colts have won shorthanded recently. Indianapolis earned a win over the Cardinals on Christmas night without key players like linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Mark Glowinski. A win like that, over a team that was the top seed in the NFC not too long ago, goes a long way in the minds of those who place Coach of the Year ballots, too.

Now, with Indianapolis currently the No. 5 seed in the AFC and a win over the Raiders earning them a postseason bid, it will be all eyes on Reich if Wentz does, in fact, have to miss Sunday’s game.

The Colts opened the week as a 7.5-point favorite, according to DraftKings, but the potential of Wentz missing the game has caused bookmakers to take it off the betting boards.