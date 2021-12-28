Patriots Reportedly Placing Backup QB Brian Hoyer On COVID-19 List

NESN Logo Sign In

COVID-19 has hit the New England Patriots’ quarterback room.

The Patriots are expected to place backup QB Brian Hoyer on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to a report Tuesday from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Starter Mac Jones and third-stringer Jarrett Stidham “have continued with regular preparations” for Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium, per Reiss’ report.

Hoyer’s vaccination status is unclear. If unvaccinated, under the current NFL protocols, he would need to stay away from the team for at least 10 days, making him ineligible to play against Jacksonville. If vaccinated and asymptomatic, he could return before Sunday if he meets the league’s recently amended return-to-play criteria.

(The NFL reportedly is “close” to reducing that quarantine period from 10 days to five following a new CDC recommendation, but no changes have been announced.)

If Hoyer is unavailable, Stidham would take over as Jones’ primary backup. The 2019 fourth-round draft pick returned from back surgery in early November but has yet to dress for a game this season, sitting out the last six as a healthy scratch.

The Patriots carried reserve quarterback Garrett Gilbert on their practice squad for the first 15 weeks of this season, but the Washington Football Team signed him two weeks ago after their top two QBs both tested positive for COVID.