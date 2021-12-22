Patriots Practice Notes: Two Wideouts, Rookie RB Absent To Start Bills Week

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some notes and observations from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium:

— The Patriots could be short on offensive weapons for this Sunday’s AFC East rematch with the Buffalo Bills.

Wide receivers Kendrick Bourne (COVID list) and Nelson Agholor (head) both weren’t spotted during the open media portion of practice, nor was rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

The reason for Stevenson’s absence was unclear. He started Saturday night’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts in place of the injured Damien Harris (hamstring), finishing with 36 yards on 10 carries.

Reserve offensive lineman Yasir Durant (COVID list) and linebacker Harvey Langi (COVID list/injured reserve) also was absent.

— Running back J.J. Taylor returned to practice after a prolonged stint on COVID reserve, and receiver N’Keal Harry was present and participating after a questionable hit to the head knocked him out of Saturday’s game.

Taylor has been the Patriots’ No. 4 running back this season behind Harris, Stevenson and third-down back Brandon Bolden. Harry is their fourth wideout and best run-blocking receiver. Both players could have roles this Sunday if Stevenson, Bourne and Agholor can’t go.