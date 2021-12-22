Patriots Practice Notes: Two Wideouts, Rookie RB Absent To Start Bills Week

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some notes and observations from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium:
— The Patriots could be short on offensive weapons for this Sunday’s AFC East rematch with the Buffalo Bills.
Wide receivers Kendrick Bourne (COVID list) and Nelson Agholor (head) both weren’t spotted during the open media portion of practice, nor was rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson.
The reason for Stevenson’s absence was unclear. He started Saturday night’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts in place of the injured Damien Harris (hamstring), finishing with 36 yards on 10 carries.
Reserve offensive lineman Yasir Durant (COVID list) and linebacker Harvey Langi (COVID list/injured reserve) also was absent.
— Running back J.J. Taylor returned to practice after a prolonged stint on COVID reserve, and receiver N’Keal Harry was present and participating after a questionable hit to the head knocked him out of Saturday’s game.
Taylor has been the Patriots’ No. 4 running back this season behind Harris, Stevenson and third-down back Brandon Bolden. Harry is their fourth wideout and best run-blocking receiver. Both players could have roles this Sunday if Stevenson, Bourne and Agholor can’t go.
Harry delivered the biggest play of his NFL career to date shortly before his injury Saturday, hauling in a 43-yard bomb from quarterback Mac Jones that set up a Hunter Henry touchdown.
— With two of their top three wideouts ailing, the Patriots might need to elevate one or two of their practice squad receivers for this week’s game. Head coach Bill Belichick spoke highly of both Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Nixon in his pre-practice video conference.
Wilkerson, a 2020 undrafted free agent, has played six career offensive snaps across two regular season appearances. Nixon, a 2021 seventh-round draft pick, has yet to appear in an official NFL game.
Belichick said Bourne, who was placed on the COVID list Monday, could play Sunday “if he meets the (NFL’s) criteria.” That suggests he is vaccinated, as unvaccinated players who test positive must sit out a minimum of 10 days.
— Harris was at practice and was noticeably amped up. After taking one handoff during a non-contested offensive drill, New England’s leading rusher burst through the line and animatedly yelled toward Jones, his close friend and former Alabama teammate.
Getting Harris back would be a significant boost to a Patriots rushing attack that managed just 81 yards against the Colts.
— Despite nasty weather conditions (temperatures in the mid-30s and pouring rain), Olszewski practiced without sleeves or gloves. Senior football consultant Matt Patricia sported his trademark shorts.