Cam Newton To Start For Panthers Despite Sam Darnold Being Cleared

Sam Darnold has been cleared to play for the Carolina Panthers after missing five games with a shoulder injury.

However, head coach Matt Rhule revealed Wednesday that the team is rolling with Cam Newton as starting quarterback in their final home game of the regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Darnold will still get some reps, though.

“Sam was 4-5 as a starter,” Rhule said Wednesday, via ESPN’s David Newton. “He had some excellent moments early. He hit kind of a rut there. He’s had some time off, so when he has an opportunity to play I’d certainly like to see him show what he can do.

“We brought him here to be a starter. We want to see if he can play at that level again.”

After picking Newton up last month with Darnold went on injured reserve, the Panthers went 5-9 with four straight losses. In what could be his last home game in Carolina, Newton will have the opportunity to leave things on a positive note.