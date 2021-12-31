Patriots Missing Playoffs? Here’s Straightforward Way For It To Happen

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots still control their own playoff destiny, but missing the postseason isn’t exactly a far-fetched scenario.

In fact, it easily could happen if New England loses one of its final two games, including Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Patriots have a clear path toward clinching a playoff spot. All they need to do is win one of their final two games and have either the Dolphins or Raiders lose one of their final two contests. So, New England would punch a playoff ticket if it protects home field this weekend and gets a loss from either Vegas or Miami. If the Patriots fall to the Jaguars, they still can guarantee themselves a spot in the postseason by winning in Miami in Week 18.

Here are the remaining schedules for all three teams:

Patriots: vs. Jaguars, at Dolphins

Dolphins: at Titans, vs. Patriots

Raiders: at Colts, vs. Chargers

Things would get awfully dicey for the Patriots if they lose this weekend. Should they slip up, and the Raiders and Dolphins both win, New England would begin Week 18 outside of the playoff field. To say the Patriots can’t avoid a letdown against the 2-13, undermanned Jaguars would be a huge understatement.

But a victory this weekend guarantees the Patriots nothing. If they win Sunday but lose in the finale, and the Raiders and Dolphins win out, both of those teams would leapfrog the Patriots and be in the playoffs. At that point, Bill Belichick’s team would need Indianapolis to lose to Jacksonville in the season finale to hold onto the AFC’s final wild card spot.