Patriots Playoff Scenarios: How New England Can Clinch Spot In Week 17

New England needs some help to lock down a playoff spot this week

New England Patriots fans should be rooting against the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders this weekend.

Currently sixth in the AFC, the Patriots can clinch a playoff spot Sunday with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium coupled with a loss by either the Dolphins or the Raiders.

Miami, winner of seven straight, has a road game against the Tennessee Titans, who currently own the AFC’s No. 2 seed. Las Vegas visits the Indianapolis Colts, who could be without Carson Wentz after the quarterback tested positive for COVID-19.

If the Patriots are upset by the 2-13 Jags, or if they, the Dolphins and the Raiders all win, New England would be unable to lock up a postseason berth until Week 18, when they visit Miami in the regular season finale for both teams.

A rare tie against Jacksonville also could be enough to get the Patriots in this week. Here are all of their potential clinching scenarios, via NFL Communications:

New England clinches playoff berth with:
1. NE win + MIA loss or tie OR
2. NE win + LV loss or tie OR
3. NE tie + MIA loss + LV loss + LAC loss or tie OR
4. NE tie + MIA loss + BAL loss or tie OR
5. NE tie + LV loss + LAC loss + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
6. NE tie + LV loss + LAC loss or tie + BAL loss or tie + MIA win + BUF win

NOTE: There are other clinching scenarios for New England that involve multiple tie games.

New England remains alive for the AFC East title but would need the first-place Buffalo Bills to lose at least one of their final two games. The Bills close out the season with home matchups against the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets.

Patriots Injury Report: Top Receiver, Cornerback Limited To Start Week 17
Will the Colts Play Carson Wentz In Week 17 against the Raiders?
How Far Jaguars Have Fallen Since Trash-Talking Patriots After 2018 Win

