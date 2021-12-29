How Far Jaguars Have Fallen Since Trash-Talking Patriots After 2018 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

You’d be hard-pressed to find a professional sports team that handled overnight success worse than the Jaguars did in the late 2010s.

Jacksonville’s meteoric rise and equally spectacular fall was, and remains, something to behold, and the New England Patriots played a major role in both.

With the two franchises set to square off Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, we thought it would be a good idea to look back on what happened before, during and after the Patriots and Jaguars collided twice in 2018.

Prior to facing New England in the 2017 season’s AFC Championship, then-Jaguars star cornerback Jalen Ramsey said Jacksonville would win the game and, eventually, the Super Bowl. It was emblematic of the in-your-face confidence the Jaguars showed that season, when they put six straight sub-.500 campaigns behind them in going 10-6 and winning the AFC South.

"We goin' to the Super Bowl. AND we gon' win that b—h"



— Jalen Ramsey to the crowd of Jaguars fans at EverBank Field pic.twitter.com/fE2jSx3Pj1 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 15, 2018

And they nearly pulled it off. Jacksonville held a 20-10 fourth-quarter lead in Foxboro, Mass., before Tom Brady and the Patriots did their thing. However, had it not been for a controversial call that negated what would have been a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by linebacker Myles Jack, the Jaguars probably would’ve won that game and advanced to Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But they lost, went home and watched Brady and the Patriots get Philly-Specialed in the Big Game.