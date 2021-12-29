Yes, Expectations For Patriots Should Be Adjusted After Their Loss To Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

After the Patriots beat the Bills in Week 13, Football Outsiders gave New England a 29.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl — the highest in the NFL.

Now, after back-to-back losses, the Patriots’ chances of winning the Super Bowl stand at 5.7%, good for eighth in the league. Other publications and experts similarly have dialed back New England’s once-surging Super Bowl buzz.

Is such a drop justified? Should expectations for the Patriots really be adjusted that much after its losses to the Indianapolis Colts and the Buffalo Bills?

Yes, but that doesn’t mean the Patriots are significantly worse than they were a few weeks ago when they were riding a seven-game win streak.

New England, like most teams in the AFC playoff picture, still is capable of beating any team, including the top contenders. The conference is wide open, with the top dog, the Kansas City Chiefs, not quite as formidable as they’ve been the last few seasons.

Make no mistake: The Patriots can hang with the Chiefs. They almost beat Kansas City last season with Brian Hoyer at quarterback, and the Chiefs since have gotten worse (relatively speaking, anyway) while New England has gotten better. Are the Patriots clearly better than the Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts or Buffalo Bills? Probably not, but the gap, if there is one, isn’t big. A playoff matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals really could go either way.

However, path matters in the playoffs, especially for teams led by a rookie quarterback, as the Patriots are with Mac Jones. And, right now, New England’s playoff road is a far more difficult one than it was in early December.