Patriots Preaching This Message Amid NFL-Wide Surge In COVID Cases

The New England Patriots are doing all they can to prevent COVID-19 from derailing their season.

Multiple Patriots players on Wednesday said the NFL’s recent avalanche of COVID cases is top of mind as the team makes its final playoff push. The primary message?

“Just protect yourself,” cornerback J.C. Jackson said. “Put the team first. Don’t do anything that will hurt the team or will hurt yourself. Watch who you be around. Wear a mask at all times. Hey, it’s coming back out. It’s getting crazy. We see a lot of teams, guys missing games because of COVID.

“Here, we try and put ourselves in the best position so we won’t get that and let our team down, or have guys missing games. It’s the end of the season now, so we need everyone.”

Linebacker and co-captain Dont’a Hightower said the Patriots have stressed this approach internally.

“I’ll say, we’ve had a discussion,” Hightower said. “I won’t go into what it all entailed, but I think everyone is kind of aware of how contagious it is, and once it gets in, it’s in there. We’ve had the luxury these last couple of weeks of it not being here and seeing it hit other teams and seeing how it can tear a season down, tear a couple of weeks down and put (teams) in a tough situation.

“We know what we have in front of us, so we’re hoping everyone does the right thing.”