Matthew Judon Sends Message To Patriots Teammate Amid COVID Surge

So far, the New England Patriots have been able to avoid the brunt of the NFL’s surge in COVID-19 cases. Matthew Judon wants to ensure it stays that way.

The Patriots’ sack leader on Wednesday shared the message he’s preaching to his teammates amid the league’s recent coronavirus spike.

“All we can say as leaders or anybody is just protect yourself,” a masked-up Judon told reporters. “If you’re going outside, please wear a mask. Try not to spend time in places where you really don’t have to when you can be at home.

“As we all know from last year, it’s a very tough time just staying at home, so just protect yourself as much as you can, and when you don’t have to be somewhere, please go home. And if you have to be somewhere, just please wear a mask, wear it correctly and try to wash your hands as much as possible.”

More than NFL players have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, including at least 15 each from the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns. The Rams and Browns are among seven teams currently in enhanced COVID protocols — which require all-virtual meetings and mandated indoor masking — per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

NFL now has seven teams in enhanced COVID protocols: Browns, Bears, Falcons, Lions, Rams, Vikings and the WFT. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2021

The NFL and NFLPA reportedly are discussing potential changes to the league’s standard COVID protocols to account for the significant uptick in positive tests among vaccinated, asymptomatic players.