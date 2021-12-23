Rams Designate Cam Akers To Return From IR After Ruptured Achilles

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Akers was expected to miss the entirety of the 2021 NFL season after rupturing his Achilles in July.

But it appears that won’t be the case after all.

The Los Angeles Rams designated Akers to return from injured reserve Thursday afternoon. He’ll certainly provide help to a 10-4 team looking to claim the top spot in the NFC West.

Akers had a breakout year in 2020, so it certainly was a big blow to the Rams to lose him.

LA returns to the field Dec. 26 when it pays a visit to the Minnesota Vikings.