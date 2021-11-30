MLB Rumors: Red Sox Agree To Deal With Former First-Round Pick

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox just infused some power into the organization.

WEEI’s Rob Bradford reported Tuesday, citing a major league source, that Boston has agreed to a minor league contract with free agent outfielder Christin Stewart.

Stewart, selected in the first round (34th overall) by the Tigers in 2015, spent parts of seven seasons in the Detroit system before hitting the open market. The 27-year-old has played primarily left field in his professional career.

Stewart, who turns 28 in December, appeared in 157 big league games between 2018 and 2020, during which he batted .225 with 15 home runs, 59 RBIs and a .676 OPS across 586 plate appearances.

The left-handed-hitting slugger spent all of 2021 at Triple-A Toledo, where he batted .254 with 21 homers, 58 RBIs and an .877 OPS in 89 games (343 plate appearances).

Stewart represents organizational depth, which the Red Sox also enhanced by reportedly agreeing to a minor league deal with infielder/outfielder Rob Refsnyder. And there’s certainly some upside with Stewart given the raw pop he possesses yet has failed to harness at the highest level thus far.

According to Bradford, Stewart received an invitation to major league spring training. It’s hard to imagine Stewart cracking Boston’s Opening Day roster, but he could begin the 2022 season at Triple-A Worcester.