Robert Williams Explains How NBA Players Feel About Committing Fouls

Robert Williams III got into some whistle trouble last game, getting called for five personal fouls against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

But the first step to improvement is acknowledging that it is warranted.

“(Expletive), I gotta stop fouling!” the Boston Celtics big man told reporters Tuesday about his not-so-hot start, getting called in the first quarter of the win. “Everybody in the league, we never think we’re actually fouling people.”

Williams has only racked up that many fouls in one other game this season, with his average down to a career-low 1.6 personal fouls per game despite career-high usage.

Part of that could have to do with the NBA discouraging unnatural basketball moves as a means of getting to the line, with foul calls and free throw attempts down across the league this year.

But give Williams some credit too, his defensive IQ is very high, and this is part of getting better.