Five Highest-Graded Patriots Depict How Week 13 Win Vs. Bills Played Out

The New England Patriots ran the ball left, ran the ball right, and essentially bullied the Buffalo Bills on both sides of the line of scrimmage in a 14-10 win on “Monday Night Football.”

It was perhaps best depicted as Pro Football Focus released it grades for the Patriots in Week 13. Four of the top-five highest-graded players represented on the offensive and defensive line.

Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown (92.4) was the highest-graded player before defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (85.6), center David Andrews (81.8) and fellow defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (80.3).

New England defensive back Adrian Phillips, who exited due to injury but depicted like he was OK with a postgame tweet, earned the fifth-highest grade (76.9).

Highest graded #Patriots vs Buffalo (min. 25% snaps)



1?? Trent Brown: 92.4

2?? Davon Godchaux: 85.6

3?? David Andrews: 81.8

4?? Lawrence Guy: 80.3

5?? Adrian Phillips: 76.9 pic.twitter.com/4gJENN41WR — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) December 7, 2021

The Patriots ran for 222 yards on 46 rushing attempts for an average of 4.8 yards per rush, in large part because of their personnel groupings. Again, that came with quarterback Mac Jones throwing just three passes — a clear sign to the Bills that New England would run the ball time and time again.

Buffalo, meanwhile, ran for 99 yards on 25 attempts. They also allowed two sacks with 230 yards of total offense.