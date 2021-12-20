Sean McDermott Offers Patriots-Related Reminder After Bills’ Week 15 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

It seemingly took Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills a mere minutes to digest their Week 15 win over the Carolina Panthers and turn the page to their Week 16 contest against the New England Patriots.

The Bills official Twitter account shared a video from Buffalo’s locker room celebration after the team’s 31-14 victory over Cam Newton and the Panthers. McDermott first highlighted Buffalo’s performance against Carolina, and then quickly issued a Patriots-related reminder.

“That’s one down right there, right? One down. One down,” McDermott said, per the team. “We know who’s up next. We know who’s up next. It’s all about us, right? Stay humble.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen added: “Nothing needs to be said, man, we know what we need to do.”

Allen threw for 210 yards on 19-for-34 passing with three touchdowns.

The Patriots, who lost to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night, now hold a one-game lead over the Bills in the AFC East. New England can win the division next week with a victory over the Bills and a Miami Dolphins loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Patriots hold a two-game advantage over the Dolphins in the division standings.