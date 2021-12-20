Joe Mixon Leaves Game With Apparent Ankle Injury by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon went down with an ankle injury late in the game against the Denver Broncos. Mixon was rushing the ball on a first down when he was tackled by a Broncos defender in the open field, with the tackler landing on Mixon’s ankle. The 25-year-old needed to be helped off the field but was seen walking on the sidelines after being removed from the game.

Joe Mixon left the game with an apparent injury.



With 2:36 left, it’ll be a balance between Samaje Perine and the quick game as the Bengals try to ice the win. https://t.co/YT4PtAczzU — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) December 20, 2021

Samaje Perine came on in relief of Mixon, carrying the ball twice before the Bengals punted the ball back to the Broncos with just over a minute left in regulation.

An update on Mixon’s injury should be available in post-game press conferences, and his injury status is worth monitoring throughout the week.

The Bengals hung on to defeat the Broncos as +3 underdogs. Next up for Cincinnati is a Week 16 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.