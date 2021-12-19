What Wins By Bills, Dolphins Mean For Patriots In AFC East Playoff Race

NESN Logo Sign In

One day after the New England Patriots faltered in Indianapolis, their two primary AFC East competitors both notched victories.

The Buffalo Bills defeated Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers 31-14 on Sunday, and the Miami Dolphins outlasted the New York Jets 31-24. With the Patriots losing to the Colts 27-17 on Sunday, the three division rivals now are separated by just two games in the AFC East standings:

1. Patriots (9-5)

2. Bills (8-6)

3. Dolphins (7-7)

4. Jets (3-11)

The Patriots won their first matchup with the Bills, prevailing 14-10 two weeks ago in a Monday night windstorm. Those teams will square again next Sunday at Gillette Stadium, with the winner taking a significant step toward the AFC East title.

New England can clinch the division crown with a win over Buffalo and a Miami loss to the New Orleans Saints, or by beating the Bills and then taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars the following Sunday.

The Dolphins, who will host the Patriots in Week 18, are making a late push for a playoff spot after opening the season 1-7. They’ve now won six straight and have a Week 1 win over New England on their résumé.

Elsewhere Sunday, the Tennessee Titans lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 19-13, dropping them from second to third in the AFC standings. The resurgent Kansas City Chiefs also scored an overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night to improve to 10-4 — good for first place in the conference.