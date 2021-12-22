You’ll Be Amazed Just How Similar Charlie, Tiger Woods’ Mannerisms Are

NESN Logo Sign In

Tiger Woods returned to the golf course over the weekend to take part in the PNC Championship with his 12-year-old son, Charlie.

The duo finished in second place behind John Daly and John Daly II.

This was Tiger Woods’ first tournament since being involved in a car accident in February that nearly took his leg and life, so it surely was an emotional weekend for the 45-year-old.

The father and son have quite a few similarities when it comes to not just their swings, but their mannerisms as a whole.

Check out how similar they are in the tweet below:

Tiger & Charlie Mannerisms (2021) pic.twitter.com/duEOV9X0T6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 21, 2021

Like father, like son.