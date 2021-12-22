You’ll Be Amazed Just How Similar Charlie, Tiger Woods’ Mannerisms Are

Tiger Woods returned to the golf course over the weekend to take part in the PNC Championship with his 12-year-old son, Charlie.
The duo finished in second place behind John Daly and John Daly II.
This was Tiger Woods’ first tournament since being involved in a car accident in February that nearly took his leg and life, so it surely was an emotional weekend for the 45-year-old.
The father and son have quite a few similarities when it comes to not just their swings, but their mannerisms as a whole.
Check out how similar they are in the tweet below:
Like father, like son.