Tiger Woods Announces Fitting Return To Competitive Golf

NESN Logo Sign In

Tiger Woods is back — sort of.

The legendary golfer announced he is making his return to (somewhat) competitive golf next weekend when he plays the PNC Championship, a partner event, with his son Charlie. The holiday season event in which PGA Tour members past and present team up with their children actually is an unofficial PGA TOUR Champions event, so it’s not a formal return to the Tour just yet.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” Woods said Wednesday in a statement. “I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

That being said, it’s a remarkable step in a potential return for Woods, who nearly lost his leg — and perhaps worse — in a nasty car crash in California. That one-car wreck happened Feb. 23 and Woods had to be removed from his vehicle with the Jaws of Life. He underwent emergency surgery, essentially to save his leg, and his ability to walk again let alone play golf came into question.

However, Woods has done quite well with his rehab, making an unofficial return to the public eye last week at the Hero World Challenge, a charity tournament he hosts in the Bahamas. While Woods made it clear he doesn’t expect to be a PGA Tour regular ever again, even conceding contending for majors is a bit of a long shot, he was spotted on the driving range all weekend at the Hero.

In a lot of ways, making a return at the PNC is fitting. He and Charlie made their PNC debut last year, and the younger Woods stole the show with a swing and demeanor that sure resembled his legendary father.

The Woods duo finished seventh last year.