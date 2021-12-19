Trevor Lawrence To Play ‘Some Role’ In Selecting Urban Meyer’s Replacement

NESN Logo Sign In

As the Jacksonville Jaguars search for a replacement for Urban Meyer, quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have a say in the process.

The team behind the broadcast of Sunday’s Jaguars-Houston Texans game said Lawrence reportedly wants to play a role in the hiring process, and team owner Shad Khan thinks it’s a good idea, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

While the rookie quarterback admitted he “isn’t qualified to make the hire,” he apparently is happy to play “some role.”

Lawrence was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and it’s safe to say that his first season in the league has been a bit underwhelming. After not losing a single game through high school or college, Lawrence has posted just a 2-12 record in Jacksonville.

A silver lining, perhaps, is that the Jaguars now have the inside track to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after losing to the 3-11 Texans.