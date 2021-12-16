Who Will Be Next Jaguars Head Coach? Betting Odds Already Are Out Who will be the next Jaguars head coach? by Patrick McAvoy 40 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Who will be the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars?

After the firing of controversial former coach Urban Meyer, the Jaguars are in the market for a new head coach and one former Jacksonville quarterback already is the odds-on favorite to take the reins.

Byron Leftwich currently serves as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but according to BetOnline and shared by reporter Mike Petraglia now is the favorite to take over the Jaguars with odds set at 4/1.

Not that he's a front-runner by any means but Marvin Lewis is 16-to-1 to be the Jaguars next full-time head coach. Also, will Urban Meyer be a college head coach by the end of 2022? Odds courtesy @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/Wt0ltdvQiu — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 16, 2021

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Jacksonville interim coach Darrell Bevell, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady round out the rest of the top five with the best odds to land the job.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels seemingly has been tied to each and every NFL team that has had an opening in recent years, but BetOnline seems to think this may not be the opportunity to sway McDaniels and have his odds set at 14/1 to join the Jaguars.

As of right now it’s not known who will take over for Meyer in the long run, but it certainly won’t be too difficult to make a better impression.