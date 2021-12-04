Why Charlie McAvoy Is Game-Time Decision For Bruins Vs. Lightning

NESN Logo Sign In

When the Boston Bruins took the ice for morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena on Saturday, one notable defenseman was missing.

Charlie McAvoy did not join his team ahead of Boston’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden.

With the Bruins already shorthanded, having to call up Jack Ahcan from Providence after Jakub Zboril’s lower-body injury against the Nashville Predators, it certainly raised some eyebrows that McAvoy wasn’t present.

Joe Sacco, who is filling in as head coach with Bruce Cassidy in COVID-19 protocols, told reporters that McAvoy is dealing with a non-COVID illness and will be a game-time decision.

It certainly wouldn’t be ideal to have McAvoy, who logged 28:45 of ice time against Nashville, miss Saturday’s game against a tough Lightning team.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN.