Jakub Zboril’s Injury Leaves Shorthanded Bruins In Less-Than-Ideal Situation

The Bruins won’t have many options to replace Jakub Zboril should the defenseman miss any amount of time.

Zboril was on the receiving end of a Tanner Jeannot hit that resulted in the blueliner needing help off the ice in Boston’s eventual 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena. Zboril was favoring his right knee, and acting head coach Joe Sacco had no further information other than it being a lower-body injury.

The Bruins have an off day Friday before returning to game action Saturday at TD Garden. We likely won’t know the extent of anything until Saturday after practice, but if Zboril is to miss even a game, it puts Boston in a bit of a pickle.

The Black and Gold won’t be able to call up anyone from Providence due to its COVID-19 outbreak, meaning Connor Clifton will need to slot into the lineup. However, should anyone else get injured, particularly on defense, then the Bruins will be in some trouble.

Getting Brad Marchand back from a three-game suspension after Saturday’s bout with the Tampa Bay Lightning certainly will help, and the coronavirus outbreak eventually will subside in the AHL should Zboril’s injury be long-term or another injury occurs.

Still, it’s a less-than-ideal situation the Bruins are in, especially given the fact that Zboril was beginning to find his groove on the blue line and playing some of his best hockey. He also has been one of the most-consistent players for Boston.

Barring any drastic changes, it’s likely Clifton will slot into the defensive pairs alongside Mike Reilly when the Bruins take on the Lightning at 7 p.m. ET.