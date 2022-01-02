How Patriots Players Reacted To Clinching Playoff Spot By Beating Jags

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — After a one-year hiatus, the New England Patriots are headed back to the postseason.

Sunday’s 50-10 spanking of the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium, coupled with the Miami Dolphins’ 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, clinched a playoff spot for the Patriots.

New England will enter next week’s regular season finale against the Dolphins in possession of the No. 5 seed in the AFC, with the No. 1 seed and an AFC East title still up for grabs. (To claim either of those, the Patriots would need outside help.)

After Sunday’s win, several Patriots players were asked for their reactions to their team’s return to the playoffs. Most (but not all) offered a variation of the same refrain: There’s still one game left on their schedule.

“We’re not really focused on that,” center David Andrews said. “We’ve got to play (Miami) this week, so we’ve got a big game. Playoffs don’t start for another week, so we’ll deal with that when we deal with that. We’re focused on Miami this week.”

Here’s what other Patriots veterans had to say about Sunday’s clinching:

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers: “We’ve got to dig a little harder. Our job isn’t finished yet. I know it’s a long season, they added the extra game. But at the end of the day, this is what we play for. This is what we want to make it to. This is our chance, and we’ve got to squeeze that opportunity.”