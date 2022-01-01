Brad Marchand Records Two Assists In Bruins Overtime Win Vs. Sabres

Marchand came up big without scoring a goal

by , and

The Boston Bruins began their restart with a win.

Boston scored two goals in the third period to tie the Buffalo Sabres at 3-3 Saturday afternoon. Charlie Coyle potted the game-winner in overtime to get the Bruins a win.

Brad Marchand was highlighted as the player to watch prior to the game and he was able to record an assist on the first Bruins goal of the game by Craig Smith as well as the game-winning goal by Coyle in overtime.

For more on Marchand’s performance, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

