Bruins Notes: How Nick Foligno Provided ‘Positive Presence’ In Overtime Win

Nick Foligno finally got on the scoresheet for the Bruins when he potted his first goal of the season in the third period of Boston’s eventual 4-3 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden on Saturday afternoon.

Two minutes later, Taylor Hall scored the game-tying goal to force overtime before Charlie Coyle got the Bruins back in the win column just 34 seconds into OT.

Foligno hasn’t exactly lit it up in terms of stats for the Bruins, which could look disappointing from the outside looking in considering the NHL veteran and former Columbus Blue Jackets captain was brought in to provide some much-needed secondary scoring.

When looking at the numbers, Foligno certainly hasn’t provided the boost to the secondary scoring many thought he would. But he made his presence known on the bench Saturday as he provided more than just a goal.

“I think he knows what his game looks like when it’s going well. That’s the physicality, that’s the net-front presence,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said over Zoom after the game. “He certainly has the ability to make some plays, but, some of that with the pace of the game you leave to your younger years and you take the other things that you can bring every night. Good for Nick.

“I’ll tell you what else I liked about him, he was vocal on the bench when we were behind. Good, positive influence. So some of those intangibles, we talk how you might not see on the scoresheet or on the television or if you’re in the building. They help you sort of settle in and get your focus back. A lot of positives for Nick tonight.”

Maybe a game like Saturday is something Foligno needed to get going in terms of scoring.