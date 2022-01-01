Patriots Activate Five Off COVID List, Elevate Three From Practice Squad

NESN Logo Sign In

A wave of New England Patriots players returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Linebackers Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Josh Uche, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer and special teamer Brandon King all cleared COVID protocol and will be available for Sunday’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium.

Judon and Bentley both are defensive starters. It’s unclear whether they’ll see full workloads after sitting out all three practices this week.

The Patriots also elevated defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, defensive back D’Angelo Ross and wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson from their practice squad. All three were elevated for last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, as well.

The Jaguars activated defensive linemen Malcom Brown, DaVon Hamilton and Jihad Ward, tight end Chris Manhertz and guard Andrew Norwell off COVID reserve on Saturday, but they’ll be carrying a depleted roster into Sunday’s game. Jacksonville still has 17 players in COVID protocol, including six starters.

To offset these absences, the 2-13 Jags elevated nine players from their practice squad.

Elevated via practice squad COVID-19 replacement:

?CB Lorenzo Burns

?DT Doug Costin

?WR Jeff Cotton Jr.

?RB Nathan Cottrell

?OL D.J. Fluker

?DB Michael Jacquet

?S Bradley McDougald

?OL Badara Traore

?OL Tre?Vour Wallace-Simms — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) January 1, 2022

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.