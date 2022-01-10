Capitals Missing Two Players Vs. Bruins Due To COVID-19 Protocols

Dmitry Orlov and Carl Hagelin entered protocols Monday

by

The Washington Capitals will be shorthanded against the Boston Bruins with two players entering the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols prior to Monday’s game.

Washington on Monday announced defenseman Dmitry Orlov entered protocols, then later added forward Carl Hagelin would be out for the same reason.

Orlov has appeared in 36 games for the Capitals this season and has logged four goals and 13 assists in that time. Meanwhile, Hagelin — who recently caught flack from Washington fans for scoring an own goal — has seven points through 36 games.

The Capitals did get some good injury news ahead of the tilt, though. Both T.J. Oshie (12 points in 16 games) and Nicklas Backstrom (who had a delayed start to the season due to an injury suffered last season) missed three games with non-COVID illnesses, will play as the Capitals host Boston.

Bruins-Capitals is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET on Monday.

