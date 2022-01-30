Celtics Offer Update (Kind Of) On Romeo Langford’s Achilles

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics were enjoying a relatively healthy stretch the last four games.

But after a win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, that might change for Romeo Langford.

The young wing left the game and was ruled out for the remainder of it with left heel soreness. Head coach Ime Udoka offered somewhat of an update after the game in his Zoom conference.

“I don’t know fully, just a sore Achilles,” Udoka said. “They’ll check him out and we’ll know more later.”

Langford has spent much of his career dealing with injuries, so hopefully this is just a quick stint. Especially since he barely played a minute Saturday.